× Expand Eric Metaxas Eric Metaxas

2020 Christian Academy Gala

The 2020 Christian Academy Gala, featuring New York Times Bestselling author Eric Metaxas, will take place on Friday, February 28 at 6:30pm at the Louisville Marriott Downtown Hotel, located at 280 W. Jefferson Street. The fundraiser includes dinner, silent and live auctions, and keynote speaker Eric Metaxas. Tickets are $75 per person now, or $100 after January 1, and can be purchased at http://caschools.us/gala.

For more information, contact Adrienne Crosby at (502) 753-4585 or acrosby@caschools.us.