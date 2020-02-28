2020 Christian Academy Gala

to Google Calendar - 2020 Christian Academy Gala - 2020-02-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2020 Christian Academy Gala - 2020-02-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2020 Christian Academy Gala - 2020-02-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - 2020 Christian Academy Gala - 2020-02-28 18:30:00

Louisville Marriott Downtown 280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

2020 Christian Academy Gala

The 2020 Christian Academy Gala, featuring New York Times Bestselling author Eric Metaxas, will take place on Friday, February 28 at 6:30pm at the Louisville Marriott Downtown Hotel, located at 280 W. Jefferson Street. The fundraiser includes dinner, silent and live auctions, and keynote speaker Eric Metaxas. Tickets are $75 per person now, or $100 after January 1, and can be purchased at http://caschools.us/gala.

For more information, contact Adrienne Crosby at (502) 753-4585 or acrosby@caschools.us.

Info

Louisville Marriott Downtown 280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2020 Christian Academy Gala - 2020-02-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2020 Christian Academy Gala - 2020-02-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2020 Christian Academy Gala - 2020-02-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - 2020 Christian Academy Gala - 2020-02-28 18:30:00