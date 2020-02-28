2020 Christian Academy Gala
Louisville Marriott Downtown 280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Eric Metaxas
The 2020 Christian Academy Gala, featuring New York Times Bestselling author Eric Metaxas, will take place on Friday, February 28 at 6:30pm at the Louisville Marriott Downtown Hotel, located at 280 W. Jefferson Street. The fundraiser includes dinner, silent and live auctions, and keynote speaker Eric Metaxas. Tickets are $75 per person now, or $100 after January 1, and can be purchased at http://caschools.us/gala.
For more information, contact Adrienne Crosby at (502) 753-4585 or acrosby@caschools.us.