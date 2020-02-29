2020 US Bank Celebration of the Arts

The US Bank Celebration of the Arts exhibit is an open art show featuring the work of professional as well as amateur artists who reside in Kentucky within a 65-mile radius of Bowling Green, KY. All work will be exhibited at the Kentucky Museum from February 29 - April 17. Works are judged and awards given in eight categories.

For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/exhibits/exhibits.php