2021 Anderson County Burgoo Festival

to

Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

2021 Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Burgoo is a stew and for more than 25 years, residents and visitors have celebrated this Kentucky culinary creation with an annual festival. Complete with food and craft vendors, carnival rides, and plenty of contests, the Burgoo Festival is one of Lawrenceburg’s signature annual events. The hours for the 2021 event will be 1-10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Find out more on the burgoo festival’s website.

For more information call 502-598-9748 or visit kentuckyburgoo.com/index.php

Info

Lawrenceburg Green 44 Western Avenue , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502-598-9748
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2021 Anderson County Burgoo Festival - 2021-09-24 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2021 Anderson County Burgoo Festival - 2021-09-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2021 Anderson County Burgoo Festival - 2021-09-24 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2021 Anderson County Burgoo Festival - 2021-09-24 13:00:00 ical