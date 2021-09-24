× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Burgoo is stirred by a vendor during a past Anderson County Burgoo Festival in Lawrenceburg.

2021 Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Burgoo is a stew and for more than 25 years, residents and visitors have celebrated this Kentucky culinary creation with an annual festival. Complete with food and craft vendors, carnival rides, and plenty of contests, the Burgoo Festival is one of Lawrenceburg’s signature annual events. The hours for the 2021 event will be 1-10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Find out more on the burgoo festival’s website.

For more information call 502-598-9748 or visit kentuckyburgoo.com/index.php