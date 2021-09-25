× Expand Josephine Sculpture Park, Lexington Philharmonic & Cricket Press Symphonic Stroll Logo by Cricket Press

2021 Barn Raisin’: Lex Phil at JSP, Symphonic Stroll

Our 2021 Barn Raisin’ event is a part of Lex Phil’s 2021-2022 season, Stories.

SYMPHONIC STROLL

Saturday, September 18, 2021

5:00 – 8:00 PM

Rain date: Saturday, September 25, 2021

An Immersive Evening of Music, Art & Nature featuring:

LexPhil ensembles playing pieces at sculptures throughout the Park

JSP artist-in-residence Andréa Stanislav creating an immersive art experience, accompanied by dancers from the Kentucky Dance Academy

West Sixth Brewing & food trucks available for purchase

Lexington Philharmonic, Josephine Sculpture Park & their artist-in-residence Andréa Stanislav, join together to present Symphonic Stroll, an immersive evening of music, art, and nature!

Stroll through the Park to discover LexPhil musicians performing pieces that compliment the sculptures.

Throughout the evening, engage with Reflect, Stanislav’s immersive performance, an ongoing migratory global public art intervention.

Timed entry and repeat performances result in live music throughout the Park at every moment as you enjoy an immersive music, art, and nature experience!

String Orchestra repertoire to include: (Subject to change)

CHEN YI – Sprout

JESSIE MONTGOMERY – Strum

MOZART – Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

Tickets will be sold through the Lex Phil website.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org