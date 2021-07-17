× Expand CCCDKY Facebook Event Cover 2021 Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour

Join us for the 2021 Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour!

The Campbell County Conservation District would like to invite you to the Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - rain or shine.

We are excited to be back in person to promote our local farmers. This event is fun for the whole family! See the county as you never have before on this self-guided driving tour of agricultural operations located around Campbell County. Guests can explore vineyards, equestrian centers, beef cattle operations, and horticultural operations. They will also get a glimpse of the importance of preserving the county’s prime farmland. Farmers will be available to share their story and experience as well as answer any questions. Many of the stops will have items such as produce, wine, crafts, and other farm products for sale, so don’t forget to bring a cooler and cash.

Keep an eye out for our brochure on our website www.campbellkyconservation.org by the end of May or you can pick one up at the Campbell County Public Libraries, the Campbell County Conservation District office in the Alexandria Courthouse, Campbell County Extension Service in Highland Heights, and at various local stores throughout the county beginning mid-June. Be sure to use #ccfarmtour21 when posting pictures to social media during and after the event!

We will be monitoring state restrictions as it gets closer to the event date. Visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 for COVID-19 mandates for July.

We can’t wait to see you on the Backroads of Campbell County!

For more information call (859) 635-9587 or on Facebook: Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour