Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 2022 Oldham County BioBlitz

2022 Oldham County BioBlitz at Creasey Mahan

FREE, but donations are welcome

Currys Fork is collaborating with Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve to host a BioBlitz as part of the 2022 Oldham County BioBlitz Challenge! Join Jacob and Becca for a guided walk through the preserve. You can use the iNaturalist app to take observations (pictures) of plants and wildlife, or simply enjoy a pleasant walk through nature. Observations for the challenge will be tallied and shared with all who join the Project Team. For more info on how to participate go to:

https://www.inaturalist.org/pages/getting%252Bstarted.

Kids under 13 are encouraged use the Seek app.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/