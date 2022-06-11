2022 Arts on the Green in Crestwood
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Arts Association of Oldham County
Arts on the Green
A fine arts and crafts fair juried by the Arts Association of Oldham County, and returning to the gorgeous Maples Park in Crestwood. June 11 & 12th, 2022. Free to the Public. Organized by the Arts Association of Oldham County.
Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor