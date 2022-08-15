× Expand Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter 2022 Blessings in a Backpack Golf Scramble

2022 Blessings in a Backpack Golf Scramble

Join us on August 15 for the 5th annual Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter Golf Scramble!

Grab your clubs and join us for a day of golfing and fun as we raise money to feed kids this weekend! Built in 1952, Wildwood Country Club’s course is surrounded by beautiful rolling hills and old trees, assuring an unforgettable 18 holes. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy a delightful day of golf while providing hunger-free weekends to kids in your community.

For more information, please visit louisville.blessingsinabackpack.org/gva_event/