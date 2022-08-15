2022 Blessings in a Backpack Golf Scramble

to

Wildwood Country Club 5000 Bardstown Rd, Kentucky 40291

2022 Blessings in a Backpack Golf Scramble

Join us on August 15 for the 5th annual Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter Golf Scramble!

Grab your clubs and join us for a day of golfing and fun as we raise money to feed kids this weekend! Built in 1952, Wildwood Country Club’s course is surrounded by beautiful rolling hills and old trees, assuring an unforgettable 18 holes. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy a delightful day of golf while providing hunger-free weekends to kids in your community.

For more information, please visit louisville.blessingsinabackpack.org/gva_event/

Info

Wildwood Country Club 5000 Bardstown Rd, Kentucky 40291
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2022 Blessings in a Backpack Golf Scramble - 2022-08-15 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2022 Blessings in a Backpack Golf Scramble - 2022-08-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2022 Blessings in a Backpack Golf Scramble - 2022-08-15 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2022 Blessings in a Backpack Golf Scramble - 2022-08-15 11:00:00 ical