2022 Corbin Powwow Corbin, KY
Cumberland Falls State Resort Park 7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin, Kentucky 40701
×
2022 Corbin Powwow Corbin, KY
Corbin Powwow will be held on September 3-4, 2022. There will be Native drums and flute music, dancers, storytellers, demonstrators, pony rides, kids petting zoo, climbing wall, bounce house, obstacle course, Native American vendors, food, and more.
For more information, please call 606.280.1380 or visit knahm.org
Info
Cumberland Falls State Resort Park 7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin, Kentucky 40701
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family