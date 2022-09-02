2022 Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival

Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival will be held on September 2-3, 2022. This festival will feature artisans and vendors, demonstrations, kid’s activities, local food trucks, local musicians, and much more. Hours: Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-6pm

For more information, please call 606.589.4138 or visit parks.ky.gov/cumberland/events/events/arts-park-festival