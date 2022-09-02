2022 Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival

to

Kingdom Come State Park 502 Park Rd., Cumberland, Kentucky 40823

2022 Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival

Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival will be held on September 2-3, 2022. This festival will feature artisans and vendors, demonstrations, kid’s activities, local food trucks, local musicians, and much more. Hours: Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-6pm

For more information, please call 606.589.4138 or visit parks.ky.gov/cumberland/events/events/arts-park-festival

Info

Kingdom Come State Park 502 Park Rd., Cumberland, Kentucky 40823
Kids & Family, Outdoor
606.589.4138
to
Google Calendar - 2022 Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival - 2022-09-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2022 Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival - 2022-09-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2022 Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival - 2022-09-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2022 Cumberland Arts at the Park Festival - 2022-09-02 00:00:00 ical