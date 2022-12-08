× Expand Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2022 Festival of Nativities

2022 Festival of Nativities

FREE

December 8 & 9, 6 – 9 p.m./Live concert 6 – 6:30 p.m.

December 10, 2 – 7 p.m./Live concert 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Crestwood Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Crestwood, the 12th Festival of Nativities celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Christmas Creche. See over 600 Nativities on display from around the world. Along with nativity scene displays, visitors to the Festival of Nativities can enjoy family photos, cookies, children’s craft, traditional Nacimiento, live nativity, nativity story tours and community concerts all free of charge. Experience a wonderful evening of art and Christmas spirit that will be sure to become part of your annual holiday traditions. The Festival opens each day with a Christmas concert performed by area churches and organizations.

Concerts:

Thursday, December 8, 6 – 6:30 p.m. – The Oldham County Community Band, directed by Brad Rogers

Friday, December 9, 6 – 6:30 p.m. – Aca Belles and Beaux

Saturday, December 10, 2 – 2:30 p.m. – Covenant Handbell Choir of Covenant Methodist Church

For more information call (502) 386-0779.