2022 Grand Rivers Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival

Little Lake Park 125 Payne St, Grand Rivers, Kentucky 42045

The Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival will be held on September 3-5, 2022. It will host more than 120 arts and crafts vendors who will be showcasing and selling unique hand-crafted items. The festival will also include live entertainment, barbeque, tacos, carnival-style foods, and more. Hours: Sat 9am-5pm; Sun 9am-5pm; Mon 9am-3pm

For more information, please visit grandrivers.org/arts/

Kids & Family, Outdoor
