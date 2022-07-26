× Expand Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

2022 Hopkins County Fair (July 26-30)

$10 (Tuesday-Wednesday) $15 (Thursday-Saturday) Nightly Fair admission price includes unlimited rides and events. Does not include entry fees for participation in specific competitions, games, or food.

No admission refunds and/or rain checks for any event/show or rides. No Re-entry.

Tuesday July 26: Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.

9:00 a.m. Judging of Home and Garden Department, Farm Crops, open, F.F.A., Farm Crops, Fruit and Vegetables exhibits

9:00 a.m. All 4-H entries will be judged and finalized by 5:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m.-noon Home and Garden Department begins accepting Baked Goods and Flowers Hay Quality Contest

11:00 a.m. F.F.A. seed identification

4:00-6:00 p.m. Poultry of all breeds to be entered, Judged at 6:00 p.m. and released by 9:00 p.m. (must be picked up)

5:00 p.m. All F.F.A. Garden, Crop, Horticulture, and Shop entries to be entered and in place

5:00 p.m. Goats Weigh In

5:30 p.m. Sheep Weigh In

6:00 p.m. Goat Show (Sheep Show to follow Goat Show)

7:00 p.m. BALLARD CENTER - Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant

7:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Karaoke Contest

7:00 p.m. ARENA - Hot Air Balloon Rides

11:00 p.m. Rides Close

Wednesday, July 27: Admission $10 per person RIDES INCLUDED

General Admission Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Swine Weigh In

6:30 p.m. Swine Show

7:00 p.m. BALLARD CENTER - Miss Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant

7:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Karaoke Contest

7:00 p.m. ARENA - KOI ATV/Truck Drag Racing

11:00 p.m. Rides close

Thursday, July 29: Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Rabbits to be entered

5:00 p.m. All Cattle to be entered

6:00-9:00 p.m. Rabbit Show

9:00 p.m. Rabbits released (must be picked up)

6:30 p.m. Judging of all beef cattle: F.F.A., 4-H and open Classes: Beef show order: F.F.A. steers, 4-H steers, open Youth steers, F.F.A. showmanship, 4-H showmanship, F.F.A. Breeding Animals, 4-H Breeding Animals

7:00 p.m. BALLARD CENTER - Little Miss & Mister Hopkins County Fair Pageant

7:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Karaoke Contest

7:00 p.m. ARENA - Full Throttle Monster Truck Show

11:00 p.m. Rides close

Friday, July 29: Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.

10:00 a.m. BALLARD CENTER - Pet Show sponsored by Calhoun’s Farm & Pet

5:00 p.m. BALLARD CENTER - Meet & Greet with Miss Kentucky

7:00 p.m. BALLARD CENTER - Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant

7:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Karaoke Contest

7:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Play 'N' Hooky Pedal Tractor Pull (KY Sanctioned Pull)

7:00 p.m. ARENA - TNT Truck & Tractor Pull

Midnight Rides close

Saturday, July 30: Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED

Gates open at 4:00 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. Check out time for: Farm Crops, 4-H

10:00 a.m. Agriculture exhibits, 4-H Home Economics entries, and F.F.A. entries

8:00 a.m. All Home and Garden Department

10:00 a.m. Entries, including flower containers, should be checked out by this time

5:00 p.m. BALLARD CENTER - Hopkins County Fair Baby Pageant

6:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Concert - One Saynt

6:00 p.m. ARENA - TNT Truck & Tractor Pull

7:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Karaoke Contest

8:00 p.m. ARENA - Ohio Valley Tractor Pullers' Association Tractor Pull

9:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Karaoke Finals

10:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Concert - Whiskey Alibi

11:00 p.m. MIDWAY - Drawing for $1,000.00 Giveaway

12:30 a.m. Rides close

For more information, please call 1.270.245.2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/