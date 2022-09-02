2022 Kentucky Labor Day Flea Market Louisville, KY

Kentucky Labor Day Flea Market will be held on September 2-5, 2022. Come shop a wide range of collectibles, antiques, crafts, bath and body, candles, jewelry, surplus, clothes, and more. In addition, there will be more than 200 antique pavilion booths featuring wonderful items. Free admission. Hours: Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 10am-6pm; Sun 11am-5pm; Mon 10am-5pm

For more information, please call 502.456.2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com/