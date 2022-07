2022 Louisville Fall Flea

Louisville Fall Flea Market will be held on September 10-11, 2022. This market will feature an array of vendors, craft beers, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, live music, family entertainment, and much more. Free admission. Hours: Sat 11am-6pm, Sun 11am-5pm

For more information, please call 502.552.0061 or visit thefleaoffmarket.org/