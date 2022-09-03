2022 Morehead End Of Summer Outdoor Market Morehead, KY
Rowan County Arts Center 215 East Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
×
Morehead End Of Summer Outdoor Market will be held on September 3rd, 2022. You will find locally produced food and a wide range of of arts and crafts. Also enjoy live music and art activities for kids. Free admission. Hours: 11am-3pm
For more information, please visit rowancountyartscenter.com/
Info
Rowan County Arts Center 215 East Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Markets