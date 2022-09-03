2022 Morehead End Of Summer Outdoor Market Morehead, KY

Rowan County Arts Center 215 East Main Street, Morehead, Kentucky 40351

Morehead End Of Summer Outdoor Market will be held on September 3rd, 2022. You will find locally produced food and a wide range of of arts and crafts. Also enjoy live music and art activities for kids. Free admission. Hours: 11am-3pm

For more information, please visit rowancountyartscenter.com/

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Markets
