2022 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon honoring The “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins
John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031
The "Be Kind" Sisters
$15 per person if paying by mailing a check/$17 per person for online payment.
The Oldham County Grand Marshals luncheon celebrates a member of the community that has exhibited service above self and has been a champion for Oldham County. This year the “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins, will be celebrated.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That