2022 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon honoring The “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins

to

John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031

2022 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon honoring The “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins

$15 per person if paying by mailing a check/$17 per person for online payment.

The Oldham County Grand Marshals luncheon celebrates a member of the community that has exhibited service above self and has been a champion for Oldham County. This year the “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins, will be celebrated.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

John W. Black Community Center 1551 KY-393 , Kentucky 40031
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2022 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon honoring The “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins - 2022-07-12 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2022 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon honoring The “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins - 2022-07-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2022 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon honoring The “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins - 2022-07-12 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2022 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon honoring The “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins - 2022-07-12 12:00:00 ical