Oldham County Tourism & Conventions The "Be Kind" Sisters

2022 Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon honoring The “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins

$15 per person if paying by mailing a check/$17 per person for online payment.

The Oldham County Grand Marshals luncheon celebrates a member of the community that has exhibited service above self and has been a champion for Oldham County. This year the “Be Kind Sisters”, Raegan & Rylyn Richins, will be celebrated.

