Oldham Gardens 2022 Oldham Gardens Christmas Market

December 9 from 4 – 9 p.m.

December 10 from 2 – 9 p.m.

December 16 from 4 – 9 p.m.

December 17 from 2 – 9 p.m.

The 2022 Oldham Gardens Christmas Market is a mixed market of local artisans who create unique gifts and hand crafted items to spread the Holiday spirit. Holiday music and tasty treats from the Backside Grill. We will be running the Market for two weekends in December! Mark your calendars and grab your bestie for some shopping, gluhwein and spiked hot cocoa by the fire!

For more information call (502) 482-3373.