2022 Summer Beer Fest at Frazier

Saturday, August 6, 2022 | 5–8 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP)

$85 VIP | $55 General Admission

EVENT INFO

Beer me! After a successful debut in 2021, Summer Beer Fest at Frazier back for its second year, and it’s moving to Main Street. If you love drinking tasty craft beers, you miss outdoor festivals, and you’re ready to hang out with friends listening to music and having fun—the 2022 Summer Beer Fest at Frazier is your event. With over 200 specialty beers, food trucks, live music, and Kentucky pride spilling over with each tasting, this will be one of the largest beer tasting events in Kentucky. Stay tuned for all the details. Live a little, come have a taste!

PROCEEDS

Proceeds from ticket sales support the Frazier’s current and future exhibitions, including "Cool Kentucky," "West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation," and "The Commonwealth: Divided We Fall." Proceeds also support the museum's educational programs, including free or reduced admission for Title 1 students; the “Let’s Talk: Bridging the Divide” panel discussions, summer and winter camps, family days, live engagements, and guided tours.

TICKETS

General Admission

VIP Garden Ticket, which includes: General Admission benefits; 4–5 p.m. Early Access; Separate Festival Entrance Into Beer Garden; Access to Frazier’s Gateway Garden & Dozens of Additional Beer Options; Indoor Access to the Museum Exhibitions & Museum Store; Indoor Bathrooms

ON TAPS

In 2021, we had more than 220 specialty beers—20 of which were available only to festivalgoers who purchased VIP Admission. On tap for a wide variety of craft and specialty beers. Over 80 local, regional, and out-of-state breweries were represented. In addition to the selection of standard craft and specialty beers, festivalgoers had access to a selection of gluten-free/gluten-reduced beers, low-calorie IPAs, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org