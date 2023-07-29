× Expand Frazier History Museum Graphic for 2022 Summer Beer Fest at Frazier

2023 Summer Beer Fest at Frazier

Saturday, July 29, 2023VIP Admission, 4–8 p.m.General Admission, 5–8 p.m.

With over 200 specialty beers, food trucks, live music, and Kentucky pride spilling over with each tasting, this will be one of the largest beer tasting events in Kentucky. Stay tuned for all the details. Live a little, come have a taste!

Early Bird, March 27–April 25: $80 (VIP),

$50 (GA)General Sale,

$10 DD (Designated Driver) Ticket.

This year’s beer fest will again take place in front of the museum, on Main Street between Eighth and Ninth Streets; and on the side of the museum, on Ninth Street between Main and Washington Streets. The Frazier’s Gateway Garden, which extends from Main to Washington Streets on the east side of the museum, will again host the VIP garden experience.

Traffic will be rerouted so the festival can occupy the whole block.

This year, we will have more than 200 specialty beers—many of which will be available exclusively to festivalgoers who purchased VIP Admission. On tap will be a wide variety of craft and specialty beers: over 80 local, regional, and out-of-state breweries will be represented. In addition to the selection of standard craft and specialty beers, festivalgoers will have access to a selection of gluten-free/gluten-reduced beers, low-calorie IPAs, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org