2022 Topperpalooza

to

Presentation Academy 861 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

2022 Topperpalooza

Presentation Academy will host the 1st Annual TopperPAlooza on Saturday, March 19 from 1-4 p.m. All Future Pres Girls are invited to attend the FREE event at 861 S. Fourth Street. Attendees will play games with Pres teachers throughout the campus to win tokens and use those tokens to win prizes in our Arts & Athletics Center. The event will include games, prizes, cotton candy, popcorn, drinks and giveaways!

For more information and to register, call 5025835935 or visit www.presentationacademy.org.

Info

Presentation Academy 861 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
5025835935
to
Google Calendar - 2022 Topperpalooza - 2022-03-19 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2022 Topperpalooza - 2022-03-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2022 Topperpalooza - 2022-03-19 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2022 Topperpalooza - 2022-03-19 13:00:00 ical