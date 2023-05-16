× Expand farm

Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour (Campbell County Conservation District)

Saturday, July 15, 2023

9:00am-3:00pm

A self-guided driving tour of agricultural operations located around Campbell County. Guests can explore vineyards, equestrian centers, beef cattle operations, and horticultural operations. They will also get a glimpse of the importance of preserving the county’s prime farmland. Landowners will be available to share their stories and experience as well as answer any questions. Many of the stops will have items such as produce, wine, crafts, and other farm products for sale, so don’t forget to bring a cooler and cash.

For more information visit: campbellkyconservation.org/ or call 859.635.9587