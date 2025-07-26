2025 Summer Beer Fest at Frazier History Museum

2025 Summer Beer Fest at Frazier

Summer Beer Fest is back on Main!

The Frazier History Museum is excited to announce its third annual Summer Beer Fest at Frazier, a block party in front of the museum on Main and 9th Streets—featuring more than 200 specialty beers, food, retail, live music, and a fun zone with games and activities! VIP tickets sell out fast, so grab a group and secure your tickets today. 

Live a little—come have a taste!

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/

