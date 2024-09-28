2024 Bowling Green International Festival

The Bowling Green International Festival Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the 34th annual Bowling Green International Festival to be held at Circus Square Park on Saturday September 28, 9:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. will once again be presented by Service One Credit Union.

The event will feature three stages of traditional and modern music and dance performances, authentic foreign foods, an international bazaar and edu-tainment activities. Due to the generous support of Service One Credit Union and our other sponsors, the 2024 festival will feature several new groups including Yeti Ensemble, a trio of musician dancers from Guinea, West Africa; Seefari, classic reggae with healthy doses of dub, rock, jazz, Latin & African; Belles of Bluegrass, classical and folk dance of India; Teine O Samoa, Somoan dance; Tropic Society, Caribbean Jazz fusion and bagpiper Jeff Manning. Perennial favorites will also return and include performances from India, Mexico, Spain, Myanmar, China and other locales around the world. Tuatha Dea will perform twice during the event with their unique brand of Celtic, tribal, Gypsy rock with an Appalachian steampunk edge. In addition, a new offering this year are free dance lessons from some of our performing artists. Made possible by a partnership with La Gala, they will be held indoors throughout the day and hosted by Kelsey Tullis of SoKY Dance Arts Performance Troupe. Performance and dance lesson schedules can be found at https://www.bginternationalfest.com/performances.

For more information call (270) 202-0256 or visit bgkydowntown.org/fountain-row/