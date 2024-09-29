2024 FotoFocus Biennial "Familiar Faces" at Behringer-Crawford

Behringer-Crawford Museum is proud to be a participating venue in the 2024 FotoFocus Biennial: backstories, featuring the reflective exhibition, Familiar Faces by local artist Mark Schlacter. The exhibit will be on display throughout October, with an opening reception with live music and refreshments on Sunday, Sep. 29, from 2-4 p.m.

Familiar Faces is a unique "fauxtodocumentary" project that unveils the hidden stories of a fictional community; Ersatz, Indiana's 93rd county, nestled somewhere between the imaginary realms of El Dorado and Brigadoon, Indiana. The photographs artfully combine humor and introspection with an extraordinary cast of characters who reside in this faux county.

Exhibit Details:

Dates: September 29 – October 31, 2024

Admission: Included with museum admission; free for FotoFocus Passport holders

Opening Reception: Sunday, September 29, 2-4 p.m. (Free admission)

Meet & Greet with Artist Mark Schlacter: Saturday, October 12, 2-4 p.m.

Schlacter will host a gallery tour and talk about his work.

Free for BCM members and FotoFocus Passport holders.

Admission for future members: $9 (adults), $8 (seniors 60+), $5 (children).

To learn more about the FotoFocus Passport program, providing free access to hundreds of exhibitions and events across Greater Cincinnati, and to view the full slate of FotoFocus Biennial projects, visit fotofocus.org.

For more information, please call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org/activities/music-bcm