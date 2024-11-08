2024 Holiday Open House in Madisonville

The 2024 Holiday Open House, powered by Independence Bank, is the Chamber’s annual event to support local member merchants. Participants will offer special discounts and giveaways! The Grand Prize is a $500 Chamber Gift Check.

Love Local Bag Giveaway Information:

-150 Love Local Bags will be distributed on Thursday, November 7th at 4:30 pm at Madisonville City Park

-150 Love Local Bags will be distributed on Friday, November 8th at 7:30 am at Madisonville -City Park

Bag distribution will be drive-up only. One bag per vehicle.

Each bag will have a variety of items donated by local small businesses.

For more information call (270) 821-3435.