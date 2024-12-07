× Expand Magic Inc. 2024 Nutcracker in a Nutshell

2024 Nutcracker in a Nutshell at The Palace

$34 per person.

MAGIC Inc. Proudly Presents….Nutcracker in a Nutshell! Enjoy this shorter, family-friendly, 1 hour version of the classic Nutcracker ballet featuring dancers from Oldham County and other nearby areas! Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Rat Queen and travel to The Land of the Sweets in the holiday classic Nutcracker in a Nutshell. Designed to delight audiences of all ages, Nutcracker in a Nutshell is a shorter, family-friendly version of the traditional Nutcracker ballet. Tickets are available for purchase online at the Louisville Pace Theater, Ticketmaster, or MAGIC Inc. Tickets are $34 for the production.

For more information call (502) 243-9722 or (502) 289-6653.