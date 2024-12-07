2024 Nutcracker in a Nutshell at The Palace

to

Louisville Palace 625 4th Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

2024 Nutcracker in a Nutshell at The Palace

$34 per person.

MAGIC Inc. Proudly Presents….Nutcracker in a Nutshell! Enjoy this shorter, family-friendly, 1 hour version of the classic Nutcracker ballet featuring dancers from Oldham County and other nearby areas! Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Rat Queen and travel to The Land of the Sweets in the holiday classic Nutcracker in a Nutshell. Designed to delight audiences of all ages, Nutcracker in a Nutshell is a shorter, family-friendly version of the traditional Nutcracker ballet. Tickets are available for purchase online at the Louisville Pace Theater, Ticketmaster, or MAGIC Inc. Tickets are $34 for the production.

For more information call (502) 243-9722 or (502) 289-6653. 

Info

Louisville Palace 625 4th Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2024 Nutcracker in a Nutshell at The Palace - 2024-12-07 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2024 Nutcracker in a Nutshell at The Palace - 2024-12-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2024 Nutcracker in a Nutshell at The Palace - 2024-12-07 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2024 Nutcracker in a Nutshell at The Palace - 2024-12-07 14:00:00 ical