2024 Michter's Speakeasy at the Frazier

Step into an era of opulence and clandestine revelry and kick off Bourbon Heritage Month at the Michter’s Speakeasy, a Prohibition-Era party, at the Frazier History Museum! On September 5 from 7 to 9:30 p.m., let us whisk you away to the intoxicating world of the Roaring Twenties, where the giggle water flows as freely as the Charleston.

Indulge in exquisite cocktails, expertly fashioned by Michter's Distillery, and lose yourself in the sultry rhythms of live jazz with Louisville’s own Derby City Dandies. Savor gourmet hors d’oeuvres by RK Bluegrass that echo the decadence of the age. Dance the Charleston like Daisy Buchanan and tempt Lady Luck with competitions to win prizes.

Whether you are a devotee of history, a lover of fine spirits, or simply yearning for a night steeped in nostalgia, this soirée promises to be the epitome of jazz-age revelry. Tickets are limited, so be a real doll and secure your place in this night of magic and merriment at the Frazier History Museum.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, September 5

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 7 p.m.

Program: 7–9:30 p.m.

Admission: $45 (Frazier Members: $40)

Attire: 1920s-themed or cocktail attire encouraged

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org