2025 Fall BFA Thesis Exhibition at Hite Institute

November 20 – December 4, 2025Reception: Thursday November 20 | 4-7pm

Schneider Hall Galleries University of Louisville Louisville, KY 40208

The Hite Institute of Art and Design is excited to announce our Fall 2025 BFA Thesis Exhibition. The presentation of our BFA Students Thesis Exhibitions is a celebratory moment for our students and the Hite, as it marks the beginning of their journey’s as professional artists. This semester, participating students include: Adia Elam, Barbara Ketcham, Vaughn Lloyd, and Karen Schellinger.

While each student is exhibiting a personal body of work, as a whole the exhibition touches on an individual balance of human elements through culture and nature.

