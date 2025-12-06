2025 Holly Day Market at Alltech Arena
to
Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Holly Day Market logo property of Junior League of Lexington
Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market logo
2025 Holly Day Market at Alltech Arena
Join us for the 2025 Holly Day Market!
The Holly Day Market brings vendors from across the country together in Lexington for a weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts in one spectacular location. Vendors sell jewelry, clothes for women, men, and children, toys, books, holiday decorations, ornaments, art, food, and much more.
For more information call (859) 252-8014 or visit lexington.jl.org/annual-events/experience-the-holly-day-market/