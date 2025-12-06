× Expand Holly Day Market logo property of Junior League of Lexington Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market logo

2025 Holly Day Market at Alltech Arena

Join us for the 2025 Holly Day Market!

The Holly Day Market brings vendors from across the country together in Lexington for a weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts in one spectacular location. Vendors sell jewelry, clothes for women, men, and children, toys, books, holiday decorations, ornaments, art, food, and much more.

For more information call (859) 252-8014 or visit lexington.jl.org/annual-events/experience-the-holly-day-market/