2025 Juneteenth Festival in Madisonville
to
Festus Claybon Park 593 Hopewell St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission
Juneteenth - 1
Juneteenth Annual Event
Saturday, June 14 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Join us at Dr. Festus Claybon Park from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. as we celebrate everything that Juneteenth has to offer and FREEDOM! Vendors, music, great food, games, bounce house and more!
NO VENDOR REGISTRATION FEE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE! However, ALL vendors are required to register in advance.
To register or for more information, call (270) 836-9097
For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com