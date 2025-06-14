2025 Juneteenth Festival in Madisonville

to

Festus Claybon Park 593 Hopewell St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

2025 Juneteenth Festival in Madisonville

Saturday, June 14 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Join us at Dr. Festus Claybon Park from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. as we celebrate everything that Juneteenth has to offer and FREEDOM! Vendors, music, great food, games, bounce house and more!

NO VENDOR REGISTRATION FEE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE! However, ALL vendors are required to register in advance.

To register or for more information, call (270) 836-9097

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Info

Festus Claybon Park 593 Hopewell St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
270-821-4171
to
Google Calendar - 2025 Juneteenth Festival in Madisonville - 2025-06-14 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2025 Juneteenth Festival in Madisonville - 2025-06-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2025 Juneteenth Festival in Madisonville - 2025-06-14 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2025 Juneteenth Festival in Madisonville - 2025-06-14 13:00:00 ical