2025 National Youth Summit

The Kentucky Historical Society will serve as a Regional Host Site for the 2025 National Youth Summit. The National Youth Summit is presented by the National Museum of American History in collaboration with Smithsonian Affiliations. The summit brings together middle and high school students with scholars, teachers, policy experts, and activists in a national conversation about significant events in America’s past that have relevance to the nation’s present and future.

Students are invited to join the conversation about our past and how we can shape the future, engaging in thoughtful discussions about what it means to have better schools and greater access to educational opportunities. What is at stake when young people are deprived of an equitable education? What can young people do to create a more just and equitable education?

This FREE regional program is made possible through the support of the Smithsonian Institution. It will take place on October 21st, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) campus in Frankfort. Please contact Mackenzie Scarlott, Museum Educator, for details.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/2025-national-youth-summit-regional-host