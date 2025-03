× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

2025 Spring Break Camp at Frazier History Museum

Register your kiddos for the Frazier’s Spring Break Camp, March 31–April 4!

If you’re feeling Mother Nature’s cold shoulder at the moment, you’re not alone. The Frazier History Museum is Dreaming of Spring—when warm winds blow our way, flowers blossom from their slumber, and children’s laughter echoes in the galleries at Spring Break Camp!

Activities include bird’s nest building, scavenger hunts, cyanotype making, egg drops, and April Fools’ Day pranks.

ABOUT 2025 SPRING BREAK CAMP

Dates: March 31–April 4

Dropoff Time: 8:45–9 a.m.

Camp Time: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Grades: 1–6

Cost: $65/day ($55/day for members)

Register at fraziermuseum.org/camps.

Please email education@fraziermuseum.org with any questions.

For more information call 502-753-1049 or visit fraziermuseum.org/camps