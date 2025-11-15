× Expand 2025 Art Academy of Cincinnati Fall Open House 2025 Art Academy of Cincinnati Fall Open House

What's in store?

Admissions Info: Get the inside scoop on how to join our creative community.

Hear from Current Students: Ask current students and alumni what life is like at AAC and what comes next after graduation.

Guided Tours: Explore our studios, classrooms, and weirdly wonderful spaces.

Preview Undergraduate and Graduate Studios: See what our artists-in-the-making are up to.

This isn't your average art school visit-it's an open invitation to step into a place where you'll fit in by standing out.

PORTFOLIO REVIEWS 12-2 pm

Ready to see where your art can take you? After the Admissions Presentation, sit down with our team for a Portfolio Review-a one-on-one chance to get personalized feedback that can help sharpen your creative vision and fuel your next steps.

At the Art Academy, every student applies with a portfolio because we're looking for more than just talent-we're looking for makers. The artists who can't stop creating. The writers who fill journals even when no one's grading. The visionaries already shaping their own voice.

We see your passion. Now let's push it-and together, shape the future of contemporary art.

Fifteen minutes. Big feedback. Bigger opportunities.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3332156-0?pid=11713

Website:https://go.evvnt.com/3332156-2?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Saturday November 15, 2025 at 11:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 Jackson Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Community | Education

Price:

Free: USD 0.00