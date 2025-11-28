× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET AT OLDHAM GARDENS

2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS

November 28 from 4 – 10 pm

November 29 from 12 pm – 10 pm

November 30 from 12 pm – 6 pm

December 5 from 4 – 10 pm

December 6 from 12 pm – 10 pm

December 7 from 12 pm – 6 pm

Celebrate the season with us at Oldham Gardens during our two magical Christmas Market weekends. Enjoy a festive holiday experience featuring: 30+ artisan vendors with unique gifts and crafts. Specialty cocktails & seasonal brews. Delicious food specials. Holiday cheer and a festive atmosphere. Sip, shop, and celebrate the holidays with us at Oldham Gardens in Crestwood, KY!

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/