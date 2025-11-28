2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS
to
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET AT OLDHAM GARDENS
2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS
November 28 from 4 – 10 pm
November 29 from 12 pm – 10 pm
November 30 from 12 pm – 6 pm
December 5 from 4 – 10 pm
December 6 from 12 pm – 10 pm
December 7 from 12 pm – 6 pm
Celebrate the season with us at Oldham Gardens during our two magical Christmas Market weekends. Enjoy a festive holiday experience featuring: 30+ artisan vendors with unique gifts and crafts. Specialty cocktails & seasonal brews. Delicious food specials. Holiday cheer and a festive atmosphere. Sip, shop, and celebrate the holidays with us at Oldham Gardens in Crestwood, KY!
For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/