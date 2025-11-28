2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS

November 28 from 4 – 10 pm

November 29 from 12 pm – 10 pm

November 30 from 12 pm – 6 pm

December 5 from 4 – 10 pm

December 6 from 12 pm – 10 pm

December 7 from 12 pm – 6 pm

Celebrate the season with us at Oldham Gardens during our two magical Christmas Market weekends. Enjoy a festive holiday experience featuring: 30+ artisan vendors with unique gifts and crafts. Specialty cocktails & seasonal brews. Delicious food specials. Holiday cheer and a festive atmosphere. Sip, shop, and celebrate the holidays with us at Oldham Gardens in Crestwood, KY!

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Crafts, Food & Drink, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS - 2025-11-28 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS - 2025-11-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS - 2025-11-28 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2025 CHRISTMAS MARKET Weekends AT OLDHAM GARDENS - 2025-11-28 16:00:00 ical