Grab your top hat and magic wand and pop in a piece of your favorite candy this fall break at the Frazier, where we’ll be getting into the Halloween spirit with some of our own tricks (and maybe a few) treats! Discover the secrets behind some of the world’s most well-known magic tricks, create your own illusions, and learn about a famous clairvoyant born and raised right here in Kentucky. We are so excited to see you! Sign up today for some mystic fun at the Frazier.

For any questions, email education@fraziermuseum.org.

ABOUT THE CAMP

2025 Fall Break Camp: All Tricks, Some Treats!

Monday, September 29–Friday, October 3

Frazier History Museum

Dropoff: 8:45–9:30 a.m.

Pickup: 3:30–4 p.m.

Ages: Grades 1–5

Cost: $65/day ($55/day for Members)

For more information, please call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/