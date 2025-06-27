× Expand 2025 Hot Chocolate Run Louisville 2025 Hot Chocolate Run Louisville

NEW! America's sweetest run is coming to Louisville on December 13, 2025! With 5K, 10K, and 15K distances and a post-run party that'll make you go cocoa crazy you and your friends will experience the ultimate chocolate celebration!

For more information visit hotchocolate15k.com/city/louisville

To learn more about our other event locations and our Hot Chocolate virtual option, visit: hotchocolate15k.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-0?pid=11713

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-2?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-3?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-4?pid=11713

Prices:

15K: USD 59.00,

5K: USD 39.00,

10k: USD 49.00

Category: Sports / Leisure | Running

Date and Time: 13th December 2025 at 7:30 am to 12:00 pm

Venue details: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40202, United States