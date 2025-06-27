2025 Hot Chocolate Run Louisville
to
Louisville Waterfront Park 129 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
2025 Hot Chocolate Run Louisville
2025 Hot Chocolate Run Louisville
2025 Hot Chocolate Run Louisville
NEW! America's sweetest run is coming to Louisville on December 13, 2025! With 5K, 10K, and 15K distances and a post-run party that'll make you go cocoa crazy you and your friends will experience the ultimate chocolate celebration!
For more information visit hotchocolate15k.com/city/louisville
To learn more about our other event locations and our Hot Chocolate virtual option, visit: hotchocolate15k.com
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-0?pid=11713
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-2?pid=11713
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-3?pid=11713
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-4?pid=11713
Prices:
15K: USD 59.00,
5K: USD 39.00,
10k: USD 49.00
Category: Sports / Leisure | Running
Date and Time: 13th December 2025 at 7:30 am to 12:00 pm
Venue details: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40202, United States