2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival Distiller’s Dinner featuring Angel’s Envy

Join Angel’s Envy at the 5th Annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival Distiller Dinner at Savor at River House on April 30, 2025. Presented by the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, this celebrated Derby-week tradition returns after last year’s sold-out success. Enjoy an evening of exceptional bourbon, inventive cuisine, and vibrant camaraderie, all set against the picturesque backdrop of the Ohio River during the Kentucky Derby Festival’s iconic steamboat race.

Master Distiller Owen Martin will guide guests through a curated tasting of Angel’s Envy’s standout bourbons, featuring Angel’s Envy Triple Oak, the KBF Sherry Single Barrel Pick, Angel’s Envy 2024 Bourbon Cask, and a special Mystery Pour. The night begins with a welcome cocktail showcasing the official 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival recipe, followed by a dessert cocktail to cap the experience, complementing a flight of four neat bourbon pours.

The four-course menu, crafted by Chef John Varanese of Savor at River House, highlights his passion for innovative flavors and local ingredients. Known for his culturally inspired dishes, Chef Varanese brings his signature creativity to this exclusive pairing dinner. The menu includes:

WELCOME COCKTAIL AND PASSED APPETIZERS

Angel’s Envy Glazed Grilled Gulf Shrimp atop a tostone with peach and serrano chow chow

Crispy quail legs with preserved lemon

Beet Chip topped with balsamic fig jam and a toasted salted cashew crumble

SALAD

Local purple mustard greens with pumpkin seed and oat granola, dried apricots, Kenny’s aged brie, and an Angel’s Envy apricot mostarda vinaigrette

DINNER

Bone-in Short Rib over grand Padano and herb Weisenberger grits, with pickled fennel and eggplant, finished with a port wine and bone marrow reduction, fennel oil, and gremolata

DESSERT

Kern’s Derby Pie Blondie Bar

Doors open at 5:15 p.m., with the dinner unfolding from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Two expertly crafted cocktails—a welcome cocktail and a dessert cocktail—will enhance the evening alongside the featured bourbons. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of Kentucky’s bourbon heritage and culinary artistry.

ABOUT THE VENUE

Louisville's newest and most scenic private event venue created by award-winning Chef John Varanese, one of Louisville's most celebrated restauranteurs, Savor at River House combines a spectacular view of the river with the same delicious cuisine and outstanding service that is the signature of all Chef Varanese's restaurants (Varanese, River House, & Levee Bourbon Lounge).

***PLEASE NOTE*** This ticket will not allow access to the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival on September 5-7, 2025 in Bardstown, KY.

For more information visit http://tixr.com/groups/kybourbonfestival/events/2025-kentucky-bourbon-festival-distiller-dinner-136773