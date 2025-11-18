× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

2025 Lights on Main Free Family Day Sponsored by Passport by Molina Healthcare

Step into the holiday season at the Frazier History Museum for Lights on Main! From November 25 to January 4, the Frazier in partnership with the nonprofit I Would Rather Be Reading is transformed into a winter wonderland with three floors of trees beautifully decorated by local businesses. Learn more at fraziermuseum.org/exhibitions/lights-on-main.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Sunday, December 14

9:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Frazier History Museum

Admission: FREE, thanks to sponsorship by Passport by Molina Healthcare!

· Note: Please Bring a Non-Perishable Food Item for Community Partners

∙ Santa Appearance, 10–11:30 a.m.

∙ Grinch Appearance, 12–1:30 p.m.

· Pose 502 Photobooth

· Equus Flight Academy Leads Aviation-Themed Crafts

· Balloon Stylist Tenesha Marshall Creations Sells Books (Balloon Animal Free with Purchase of Book!)

· Cupcake Decorating with Reach for the Stars Enrichment

· Hanukkah Activity

· Kwanzaa Activity with Lessons About Elder Cup & Kinara, Lamb Tasting, and Maraca Making

· Reindeer Plate Craft Activity

· Christmas Tree Craft

· Christmas Pickle Craft

· Lights on Main Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org