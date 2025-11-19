× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Step into the holiday season at the Frazier History Museum for Lights on Main! From November 25 to January 4, the Frazier in partnership with the nonprofit I Would Rather Be Reading is transformed into a winter wonderland with three floors of trees beautifully decorated by local businesses. Learn more at fraziermuseum.org/exhibitions/lights-on-main.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

2025 Lights on Main Late Night Thursday

Thursday, December 18

5:30–8:30 p.m.

Frazier History Museum

Admission: $12 Discounted Admission

· Angel’s Envy, Buzzard’s Roost, and Pursuit Spirits Offer Complimentary Tastings

· Bearno’s Sells Pizza

· Christian Academy of Indiana (CAI) High School Chamber Singers Perform

· Louisville Academy of Music Curates Performances

· Frazier’s Museum Shop Sells Kentucky-Themed Gifts for Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org