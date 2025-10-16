× Expand American Advertising Federation - Louisville AAF-03423-DigitalAssetsV2 Louisvillian of the Year Award

2025 Louisvillian of the Year Award Ceremony

AAF-Louisville is pleased to recognize Carolle Jones Clay and Kenneth H. Clay as the 2025 Louisvillians of the Year. Carolle Jones Clay is the senior vice president and managing director of community relations for Republic Bank & Trust Company and president of the Republic Bank Foundation, where she oversees the bank’s community service and philanthropic efforts. She also donates her time to numerous community boards, including the Kentucky Derby Festival, Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Fund for the Arts, to name a few.

Known to many as Louisville’s “Renaissance Man,” Ken Clay, is president of Ken Clay & Associates, an arts and special events consulting firm and founder of Legacies Unlimited Inc., a non-profit community arts organization. Over the past several decades, Ken Clay has played a vital role in lifting Louisville’s arts community, including serving as vice president of programming for the Kentucky Center for the Arts and entertainment producer for WorldFest.

For more information call 5027532904 or visit aaflouisville.org/events/2025-louisvillian-of-the-year/