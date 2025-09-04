× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

2025 Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier

Listen up you Dappers and Dames, we’re going back to the Roaring Twenties—when all the best parties in town were underground! It’s time to get dolled up to get your wiggle on at the Frazier History Museum as we kick off Bourbon Heritage Month with a Great Gatsby–themed Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier. Guests will enjoy live toe-tappin’ music from the ’20s, Gatsby-themed welcome cocktails, and exclusive tastings led by Michter’s Bourbon brass. Toss in dance lessons, roaring ’20s hair and makeup, and a mug-shot photo op, and this wingding is sure to send you over the moon. Live a little, come have a taste!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, September 4

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Speakeasy: 6:30–9 p.m.

Admission: $49

Attire: 1920s-themed or cocktail attire encouraged

Get tickets at fraziermuseum.org!

For more information, please call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/