2025 Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier
to
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Flyer
Listen up you Dappers and Dames, we’re going back to the Roaring Twenties—when all the best parties in town were underground! It’s time to get dolled up to get your wiggle on at the Frazier History Museum as we kick off Bourbon Heritage Month with a Great Gatsby–themed Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier. Guests will enjoy live toe-tappin’ music from the ’20s, Gatsby-themed welcome cocktails, and exclusive tastings led by Michter’s Bourbon brass. Toss in dance lessons, roaring ’20s hair and makeup, and a mug-shot photo op, and this wingding is sure to send you over the moon. Live a little, come have a taste!
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
Thursday, September 4
Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.
Speakeasy: 6:30–9 p.m.
Admission: $49
Attire: 1920s-themed or cocktail attire encouraged
Get tickets at fraziermuseum.org!
For more information, please call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/