2025 Shelbyville Dogwood Artisan Showcase!

× Expand ArtSpark Productions Flyer for Dogwood

Shelbyville Dogwood Artisan Showcase

We are so excited to announce the 4th Annual Dogwood Artisan Showcase located at The Shelby County Fairgrounds. Over 100 artisans & crafters from around the region!

There will be a children's area with a petting zoo, face painters, balloon artists & more!

This celebration highlights the importance of the arts and education in the Shelby County community.

Celebrate the art, boutiques and flavors of Kentucky.

Net proceeds will benefit the Shelby County Education Foundation.

For more information call 502-641-1920 or visit artsparkproductions.com