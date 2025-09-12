× Expand 2025 SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run Louisville 2025 SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run Louisville

2025 SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run Louisville

NEW! America's sweetest run is coming to Louisville on December 13, 2025! With 5K, 10K, and 15K distances and a post-run party that'll make you go cocoa crazy you and your friends will experience the ultimate chocolate celebration!

To learn more about or purchase tickets, visit: https://hotchocolate15k.com/city/louisville/

To learn more about our other event locations and our Hot Chocolate virtual option, visit: hotchocolate15k.com

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-0?pid=11713

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-2?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-3?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3127379-4?pid=11713

Date and Time: Saturday, 13 December 2025 at 07:30 - 12:00

Venue details: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40202, United States

Prices:

15K: USD 59.00,

5K: USD 39.00,

10k: USD 49.00