2025 SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run Louisville
to
Waterfront Park 129 River Road, Kentucky 40202
NEW! America's sweetest run is coming to Louisville on December 13, 2025! With 5K, 10K, and 15K distances and a post-run party that'll make you go cocoa crazy you and your friends will experience the ultimate chocolate celebration!
To learn more about or purchase tickets, visit: https://hotchocolate15k.com/city/louisville/
To learn more about our other event locations and our Hot Chocolate virtual option, visit: hotchocolate15k.com
Date and Time: Saturday, 13 December 2025 at 07:30 - 12:00
Category: Sports / Leisure | Running
Prices:
15K: USD 59.00,
5K: USD 39.00,
10k: USD 49.00