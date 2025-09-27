× Expand Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center WFL 25 Banner - Stencil 2025 Walk For Life Graphic

2025 Walk for Life

Join for the Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center's annual Walk for Life on September 27th! By becoming a sponsored walker in the Walk for Life you can help raise the necessary funds to keep the doorway of hope available in this community for all the women and men in crisis or unplanned pregnancy. Registration begins at 9 am to turn in your sponsorship form, unless all your sponsors were online. The Walk begins at 10 am. The Walk is less than a mile and at your own pace. Each walker who raises $100 or more in pledges for Door of Hope will receive a Walk for Life t-shirt. Top prizes for most money raised: Annual Family YMCA Membership, Annual Single YMCA Membership (adults), Apple Airpods Pro 2 (teen), Goody Basket complete with Visa gift card and movie tickets with candy (children). Even if you are unavailable on Saturday, September 27, you can still get sponsors and walk in your own neighborhood.

The mission of Door of Hope Pregnancy Care Center is to offer confidential, compassionate care and support before, during and after pregnancy decisions. We offer: medical services of pregnancy testing and ultrasound along with accurate information in the initial pregnancy decision, mentoring through relationships and Pre-natal/Parenting education for both women and men through the baby's 24th month to help build strong families, material supplies through "Earn While You Learn" program, and support specific to Abortion Recovery and Pregnancy & Perinatal Loss.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com