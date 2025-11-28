2025 Winter Break Camp
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier Kentucky History Museum
Come in from the cold and join us this Winter Break as we learn about Kentucky holiday traditions, competitive winter sports, and New Year’s resolutions! Make crafts to gift to friends and family, hone your wrapping skills, explore the Frazier’s Lights on Main exhibition, and more! We can’t wait to see you, so don’t wait up and sign up for some festive fun today!
Dates: December 22, 23, 29, 30, and 31
Dropoff Time: 8:45–9:30 a.m.
Pickup Time: 3:30–4 p.m.
Who: Grades 1–5
How: Register at fraziermuseum.org/camps
Cost: $65/day ($55/day for members)
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org