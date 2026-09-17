2026 Lexington Art League Members' Biennial

The 2026 Lexington Art League Members' Biennial will run from December 6, 2026, to January 24, 2027, at the historic Loudoun House in Lexington, KY, featuring works by Lexington Art League members and special guests from the Louisville Artisans Guild

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/