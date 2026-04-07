× Expand Kriech-Higdon Photography Attendees enjoying the 2025 Buy Local Fair

2026 Buy Local Fair

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the annual Buy Local Fair on Sunday, May 31st from 12:00pm-6:00pm at the Lynn Family Stadium Fan Zone. The event will include more than 100 booths from local retailers, organizations, and artists, as well as food and libations. Admission is free; stadium parking in the Purple Lot is $10 a carload with a portion supporting LIBA. Carpooling encouraged and bicycle parking is free.

For more information, visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/buylocalfair.