2026 Buy Local Fair
to
Lynn Family Stadium 350 Adams Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Kriech-Higdon Photography
Attendees enjoying the 2025 Buy Local Fair
2026 Buy Local Fair
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will host the annual Buy Local Fair on Sunday, May 31st from 12:00pm-6:00pm at the Lynn Family Stadium Fan Zone. The event will include more than 100 booths from local retailers, organizations, and artists, as well as food and libations. Admission is free; stadium parking in the Purple Lot is $10 a carload with a portion supporting LIBA. Carpooling encouraged and bicycle parking is free.
For more information, visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/buylocalfair.