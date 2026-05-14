× Expand John Nation Festive attendees at the 2025 event

2026 Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday at one of Louisville’s most beloved traditions, the Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 10 AM–10 PM on the grounds of the historic Peterson Dumesnil House, 301 South Peterson Avenue.

This free, family-friendly event features a full day of activities and entertainment, including an art fair, food trucks, craft beer, live music, a cake wheel, raffle and silent auction, pet contest, cake baking contest, magician, children’s inflatable Fun Zone—plus much more!

Musical acts this year include: Gary Falk and the Falklanders with their Dixieland jazz; the Allen Lane Band for some honky tonk; and Stonewheel to rock out for this most epic birthday party.

The celebration culminates with the national anthem and fireworks at 10 PM, honoring 250 years of American independence.

For more information visit crescenthill.us/4th-of-july-event