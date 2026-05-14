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2026 Drag Revival Hosted By May O'Nays on 17 Jun 2026

We are thrilled to invite you to the fifth annual Drag Revival, a vibrant celebration dedicated to embracing diversity, fostering inclusion, and strengthening our community spirit. Join us for an unforgettable gathering featuring a dynamic lineup of performances, including engaging drag acts, soulful choir ensembles, and solo artist showcases. This celebration not only exemplifies our shared commitment to unity and equality but also provides a platform for voices that champion the beauty of diversity.As is our tradition, we continue to raise funds and awareness that contribute directly to the essential work of empowering the LGBTQIA+ community and promoting self expression through performing arts. We are excited to continue this work through our mission work with PRISM Performing Arts and our community partner Camp Beacon, two organizations that are essential in empowering the LGBTQIA+ community. Funds raised from the event will benefit these organizations, helping them further their missions and positively influence the lives they touch.This year marks Drag Revival’s fifth anniversary, a significant milestone that highlights our ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive community. Over the years, the event has grown to be a cornerstone of unity and expression, providing a platform for voices within the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. By bringing together a mixture of creative performances and heartfelt testimonials, Drag Revival not only entertains but also strengthens community bonds, emphasizing the impact of acceptance and support within our society. This year's event underscores the progress we've made and the continued importance of uplifting every individual through art, partnership, and shared values.This year's Drag Revival kick-off promises a vibrant, community-driven variety show that celebrates both worship and LGBTQIA+ communities. The first act will feature a diverse array of performances, including soulful contributions from worship choirs, ensembles, and solo singers, all set to an inclusive and joyful atmosphere. The stage will also host poignant queer poetry, creating an engaging and reflective experience. Adding to the dynamic mix, Noe Elementary, a special youth group, will bring their unique talents to the forefront. Audience members are encouraged to join in with hymns and songs, facilitated by projected lyrics, ensuring an immersive sing-along experience.Act Two shifts the spotlight solely onto the glitz and glamour of a dedicated drag show, featuring a powerful lineup of local drag queens. In this act, performers will captivate the audience with individual numbers that showcase their extraordinary talents and charisma. The act is set to culminate in a grand finale with all the drag queens participating in a spectacularly unforgettable lip sync number, a show-stopping performance that promises to be both entertaining and unifying.

Date and Time: Wed, 17 Jun 2026 19:00 - Wed, 17 Jun 2026 21:00

Venue details: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E Breckinridge St, Louisville, Kentucky, 40204, United States

Category: Community

Price:

RSVP Limited Admission: USD 5.00

For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3625556-0?pid=11713